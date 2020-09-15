Online Dating as a Way to Solve Modern Society Problems





Online dating sites have radically changed the dating scene for the better. Online networks offer more chances than ever before to meet a romantic partner. The second most popular means of finding love today is meeting your next discreet partner using the dedicated web-services. And it immensely helps in matching LGBTQ+ people, especially for those still in the closet.

Married chat users confirmed that online dating not only helps in looking for love, but breaking down boundaries, and making stronger long-term relationships. It is also an excellent way to solve important social problems.

Communication Barriers

There are specific communication barriers that were hard to overcome before the advent of online dating. Now instant communication with a potential partner allows even the most introverted person to speak up and speak their mind. By sending videos and pictures, the process of making connections with people throughout the web allows us to build an image of a perfect fantasy with the person we are engaging with.

People with social anxiety and fear of saying the wrong things can speak without feeling the need to sound different to impress. You are in complete control of your moves and timing, unlike dating in real life, where there is so much distraction, one cannot be expected to act accordingly.

Although using the Internet helps ease the communication barrier, the transition to the offline world needs to be just as smooth to offer a greater chance of success. This is why it is essential that you be true to yourself and not over-do what you cannot compensate for.

Technological Innovation Reduce the Distance

Online dating helps shorten the distance. Space between lovers can be anything: from physical to social. Back in the 80s, it was hard to overcome physical distance. Writing letters was the only means of communication, and traveling was a luxury only some could afford.

Researches indicate that overcoming distance creates a stronger bond leading to a long-lasting relationship. And if we look back, sometime in, say, in the 1860s, the social distance was an even more significant phenomenon, and those daring to overcome it sometimes still are stigmatized today. However, online dating is slowly but surely bridging the gap; there are now more interracial and intersocial couples than ever.

It Gives You Access to More People

More people are gearing towards dating online; why not? It provides a variety of opportunities to meet more people. Even before meeting them offline, you can “Shortlist” them according to what you’re looking for in a partner and then select among the best. Not only does online dating serve as a platform for forming a strong bond that might eventually lead to a passionate relationship, but it also serves as a hub for enjoying the hookup culture.

Single Parent Loneliness

As a single parent, you would understand the struggle of having no time for yourself. Your world revolves around the young ones, so dating seems out of the question. However, online dating provides a platform for single parents to cope with loneliness; it opens options that wouldn’t otherwise be available.

Frankly, which single parent has time to go on dinner dates four days in a row? Online dating also allows single parents to meet like-minded people with kids of the same age. It’s easier to bond with parents who understand the dating struggle all too well.

LGBT Oppression

Only in the last decade (and not in all parts of the world), society started to accept the LGBT community fully. There is still a whole lot of stigma around being gay, lesbian, trans, and bisexual in some social mindsets. Sometimes, dating in real life is a struggle for the LGBT community. Not knowing who to approach and where to approach them is also a challenge on its own.

This is why online dating has been regarded as a saving grace for the queer community. Every second person interested in a same-sex relationship met their partner through online dating, and at least 70% of LGBT married couples have met through an online dating platform. Dating apps for the LGBT community provide safety, inclusivity, and exclusion of negativity.

Help to Know Each Other On a Deep Emotional Level

An excellent way of having a long-lasting relationship is building love on a deep emotional level. A better understanding of the changes in your partner’s personal needs helps create a relationship in which love keeps growing. When a partner lacks emotional intelligence, the relationship slowly deteriorates.

Online dating feeds on emotional intelligence. It sensitizes people to their partner’s needs by indulging in long talks that discuss the present, past, and future expectation allows connecting on a deeper level. Now every dating app matches you to people you might link to on a deeper emotional level using unique algorithms.