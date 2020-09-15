



Torrevieja local police are now introducing the use of mobile radar devices in the town after several weeks of tests.

They will be used on all main thoroughfares, especially those that accrue regular complaints from local residents.

The Councillor for Security and Emergencies, Federico Alarcón, said that during the first weeks they will be used along las avenidas Desiderio Rodríguez, Gregorio Marañón, Cortes Valencianas, La Mancha, Baleares and Torrealmendros.

The radar, which cost almost 18,000 euros, allows speed measurements to be carried out at various locations over short periods, thanks to its ease of mobility, assembly and use of the device.