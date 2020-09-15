Madrid Sets Restrictions as the Number of COVID-19 Cases in the City Soars





Madrid’s regional authorities have implemented new restrictions on 7 September to try to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. According to the regional premier Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the new measures will be imposed in the Spanish capital for at least 15 days. The restrictions come as Spain tries to grapple with the second wave of the virus.

The daily life restrictions include a 50 percent reduction in the occupancy at bars, with people seated at least 1.5 meters apart. Occupancy has also been reduced at places of worship, as well as funerals and weddings, from 75 percent to 60 percent. The same goes for sports centers, zoos, theme parks, casinos and sports centers. In addition, no more than 10 are now able to gather at social events, including public places and homes.

According to Madrid’s health authority, a number of hotels will be converted into health facilities for the treatment of COVID-19 patients to relieve pressure on the hospitals in the capital.

In addition, the number of tracers will be doubled to increase the number of people identified as being at risk after coming in contact with a person diagnosed with the virus. Last but not least, the region is also planning to acquire 2 million antigen tests, which can provide results in as little as 15 minutes.

Authorities from Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León, both regions that border Madrid, have

placed pressure on Madrid’s regional authorities to impose restrictions—both regions have blamed their increase in coronavirus cases on those traveling from the capital. While Madrid’s regional authorities have imposed numerous restrictions, thus far no parameter confinement of the city has been imposed.

Unlike some other areas of the world, such as Australia’s state of Victoria, which has imposed a heavy-handed lockdown, Madrid’s authorities have said that a parameter confinement in the capital would not be “appropriate.”

Photo: Wikimedia Commons