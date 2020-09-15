



Approval has been given by the Orihuela council for the construction of 19 homes, storage rooms, garages and basements in PAU21 Las Colinas in weekly announcement by the Local Government Board made on Tuesday.

In addition the demolition of a single-family house has been agreed, as well as a building license for the expansion of a semi-detached single-family house in Zeniamar I. Two building licenses have also been given the green light for the construction of private swimming pools.

Ros-Castejón Abogados have been appointed at the council’s legal team and will provide legal defence and advice for a contract period of 4 years, and for an amount of 63,000 euros per year plus IVA.