



Yet again the quizzers at Sunleys Bar in Formentera have come up trumps, raising another 200€ for charity. This time, the money went to Reach Out in Torrevieja.

Most of you already know the extraordinary work this charity does, feeding and clothing the poor and homeless of Torrevieja. Their work became even harder during lockdown as their shops were closed and their funds became seriously depleted. Things are improving for them however, but they are still needing as much help as the public can give them.

They have two shops – one in Calle Bella Antonia 1, Torrevieja, and the other in Calle Dona Sinforosa 8, Torrevieja. There are loads and loads of bargains to be had, so do visit and maybe you will find something. Also, if you have unwanted possessions, they will be gratefully received.

You can also help by dropping off non-perishable things. They do receive some help from the food bank, but nothing for babies under 1 year, so baby food, dried baby milk would be helpful. They also need things like soap, shampoo and other personal hygiene products.

At Sunleys, we will continue to collect these things, so if you don’t want to go to the shops, you can always drop off any non-perishables or hygiene products and we will make sure they get them.

Irene Davis