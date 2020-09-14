Quesada Gym
Gareth Ainsworth’s Roy of The Rovers football dream continued this month, when Wycombe Wanderers made their bow in the Championship, after 133 years of non-league in the lower league echelons.

Wycombe gaffer Ainsworth hosted Rotherham at Adams Park on the opening fixture of the 2020-21 season, behind closed doors amid COVID-19 legislation, after Wycombe reached the Championship in the play-off final at Wembley in July.

Ironically, Ainsworth returns to his home town Blackburn Rovers on September 19 – the club that threw him on football’s scrapheap as a teenager, almost three decades ago.

“It left me in tears,” said Ainsworth, dumped by Rovers aged 18, after being part of the clubs youth team.

Gareth: Three spells at Preston North End.
After getting the boot at Blackburn, Ainsworth’s Roy Of The Rovers return story kicked-off at Northwich Victoria in the nineties – that lead to a move to my home town club Preston North End, what was the first of three spells at Deepdale.

Cambridge, a return to Northwich on loan, a return to Preston, Lincoln City, Port Vale and a £2m move to Wimbledon encompassed his journey.

In 2002 another return to Deepdale on loan surfaced, along with a loan spell at Walsall, prior to moving to Cardiff in 2003.

QPR was Ainsworth’s next stop-off, making 141 appearances for the club during 2003-10, returning to Wycombe on loan in the 2009-10 season, joining Wanderers on a permanent deal. A brief spell at Woodley United followed.

His first taste as manager came at QPR, when caretaker in 2008-09; taking charge at Wycombe in 2012 and leading the club to promotion from League 2 in 2017-18 and into the Championship last season at Wembley.

Gareth: Play-off winners Wycombe reach Championship.
Ainsworth returned to Wembley, having suffered defeat  – ironically against Wycombe under Martin O’Neill – in the third division play-off final when at Preston in 1994.

“We are hoping to pull off a few surprises in the Championship – it’s new territory,” said Ainsworth.

“It’s a hell of a challenge,” said Ainsworth, who graduated from the University of Liverpool with a Diploma in Professional Studies in Football Management in December.

Ainsworth, who says COVID-19 lockdown has lead to a stronger bond at the club, has ambitions to reach the Premier League: “I have ambitions to manage in the Premier League,” said Ainsworth.

Roy of The Rovers is a British comic strip about the life and times of a fictional footballer and later manager.

It be a No.1 hit for Ainsworth, 47, who has rock ‘n’ roll through his blood alongside football, tutored by his mum, a former professional singer in the sixties.

He formed band APA, while at Wimbledon as a player. Bands, Dog Chewed The Handle and Road To Eden followed. In November 2019, Ainsworth became lead singer of Cold Blooded Hearts.

With a Roy of The Rovers story in the locker and his dad being a former bookie, don’t rule out the odds: “It would be a dream come true – to do it with Wycombe,” said Ainsworth.

