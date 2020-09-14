Humanists of Murcia – Darwinian Gardeners





During the early stages of the Covid Lockdown we held a photographic competition. Members were asked to take up to 5 pictures of flowers in their garden and submit them for the competition.

Thirty-nine members submitted 160 photos. From these the committee selected 12 winning photos.

The winners, in alphabetical order were:

Andrew Brown, Anthea Sockett, Bernice Smith, Caren Kirk, Christine Roe, Deryck Davison, Graham Hackett, Jan Wallace, Jon Thompson, Mandy Wright, Michael Nuttall and Sandra Hughes.

