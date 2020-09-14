HELP brings comfort to Los Arcos patients.





After months of lock down HELP Murcia Mar Manor’s President Christine Baillie was at long last able to present Pedro Escudero – Maintenance Manager and Maria Dolores – Nursing Director of Los Arcos Hospital with five specialist wheel chairs which enable patents with mobility difficulties to be taken directly from a bed into a shower.

These chairs which are specially designed to be easy to get into and can be pushed into a shower enable patents to maintain their cleanliness with dignity when unable to shower normally. The cost of over €2000 was met from funds that the volunteers of HELP had amassed during 2019 in both the HELP Outlet in Los Alcazares and the weekly car boot sale at the Auto Cine.

Like every charity in the Murcia region HELP has been unable to operate normally during the lock down caused by the Covid 19 pandemic but as restrictions have been lifted so the charity has been able to return to some sort of normality opening up their Office in Los Alcazares and their Outlet in the Oasis bolivar to the public all be it maintaining the required social distancing.

If you think you could spare a couple of hours a week and would like to give something to help the people of the Murcia region please contact our Office on 968 570 059 or the Outlet on 633 344 129 for further details or come and talk to one of our volunteers.

We would love to hear from you.