Care of children amid COVID-19 school safety





By Andrew Atkinson

School returned to Los Montesinos this month with a series of measures to take care of children amid the coronavirus situation so that they go to school safely.

Staggered courses started on September 7 with groups, the establishment of tours and collection points, regular hand washing, the use of a mask for people over 6 years old.

Children were told not take any toys from home and to bring their own personal water bottle.

Regulations in place for families include daily control of symptoms and body temperature, punctuality and social distance, avoiding groupings.

Not to stay inside the centre or its surroundings, for longer than is strictly necessary.

The Contingency plans of each centre can be seen at: https://portal.edu.gva.es/portal/va/centres/