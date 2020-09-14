



Assailant arrested and transferred to Santa Pola Civil Guard barracks

Arrest after 6 vehicles damaged in Alicante. Narcotic substances found-driving under influence

By Andrew Atkinson

An arrest has been made after an attack on police following an alleged public order incident on Tabarca Island.

The Security Department of the Alicante City Council announced an arrest took place on the island of Tabarca, where they intervened a female disturbing public order – and attacked Local Police agents stationed on the island.

A boat was sent to the island and the alleged assailant was arrested and transferred to the Santa Pola Civil Guard barracks.

An additional file has been lodged following a crime against road safety, that caused damage to six vehicles at Indalecio Prieto, Alicante, where a male was arrested.

The accused fled the scene after causing severe damage to vehicles. Agents of the Operational Unit of the night service of the Local Police set up a search unit, and intercepted the driver on Denia Avenue.

Proceedings have began for an alleged crime against road safety and the traffic accident. The police have established several preventive traffic controls, with seven complaints filed, including possession of narcotic substances and driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages-CIBAS.