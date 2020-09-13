



The Torrevieja health department, which supports eleven municipalities, has exceeded 950 infections since March. There have been 60 deaths from coronavirus, the most recent on Friday. Deaths and infections are concentrated in the city of Torrevieja.

Torrevieja University Hospital is currently treating sixteen patients for coronavirus, 15 on the ward and one in the Intensive Care Unit. During recent days the number of patients for the virus has been fluctuating daily between a total of 15 and 20, although, on Friday there were understood to be a total of 206 who are self-isolating and receiving treatment at home.

The percentage of covid patients at the present time is much lower than it was during the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, at the end of March and beginning of April, although the numbers have been gradually increasing in recent weeks.

Whilst the numbers clearly show an upward trend, it is not as abrupt as it was in March, despite the fact that the number of covid cases detected in the last 14 days represents more than 20% of the total of those diagnosed since the pandemic began.

Of the 953 cases registered since March, according to the latest statistics produced by the Ministry of Health, Torrevieja accounts for most of the cases (603, 63% of the total), although there have also been important outbreaks in Pilar de la Horadada (137 positives since March) and Guardamar del Segura (56).

The Torrevieja health department, which encompasses eleven municipalities, has now exceeded 950 infections since March, amongst which there have been 60 deaths, the most recent one on Friday.

In the months of March and April, the hospital housed up to 60 patients, when it was necessary for two patients to share a room for the first time since the hospital opened its doors fifteen years ago. At the same time the Intensive Care Unit was overwhelmed.

At the busiest times, the Hospital had a separate ICU for Covid patients, with 18 beds, as well as a second ICU for seriously ill patients with other pathologies, and it also provided a surgical recovery area for ICU patients.

Meanwhile the CEO of the Hospital has invited all of the eleven mayors supported by the Torrevieja Health Department to a meeting by Videoconference, which is scheduled to take place next Wednesday, when he will report on the current situation of covid care in the region.