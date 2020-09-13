



As commemorations take place across the region, remembering both the victims who were so badly affected and the volunteers who came to their aid, pages 1 and 2 feature a commemoration that took place at Ground Zero, the spot where the Rio Segura first broke its banks in Almoradi before causing chaos across so much of the Vega Baja.

Disruption too on the streets of the Orihuela Costa as the council’s failure to introduce legislation governing the use of electric scooters results in the increasing use of Personal Mobility Vehicles (VMP) by people with little or no training.