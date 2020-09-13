IS IT TIME TO GO IT ALONE.





Press Release – Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa

The last few months PIOC has been busy around Orihuela Costa helping residents with their issues, be it the Rubbish, roads, overgrown parks etc, BUT, what I have come to believe is that when it comes down to it “YOU THE RESIDENTS ARE UNIMPORTANT”.

This week I was in Calle Malvinas to look at a park, I have to say of all the parks I’ve seen, this is by far the worst. Whether it was about the Rubbish, parks, blocked pavements etc, I always had and still do, have a great relationship with the Ladies in the Town Hall.

The problem comes from The Mayor Bascunana, Deputy Mayor Jose Aix, the Councillors, Advisors and the Coordinator for the coast.

Are these people really fit for purpose when it comes to the coast. You see our Councillors on social media or in the media everywhere else but not here.

I have sent many emails to the Councillor for Parks and Infrastructure, but never got a response and when I contact the Coordinator, what I get back is ” thank you for your help”.

I strongly recommended that they should come and look at this park, we even sent them the video we took to show how bad it is.

The response I got was not really surprising, they are going to fence off the park and the ravine, which is down to the CHS ( Confederation Hidrografica del Segura).

There are posts on social media from the opposition party PSOE, they do the same, come to the coast unannounced shoot their video and leave without speaking to any of the residents here on the coast.

We are just being used as pawns in a game of politics, between two sides who really have no interest in the coast, possibly not until a few months before the elections in 2023 then they will be like a rash declaring “look what we did” or if you are the opposition then it’s “look what they neglected”.

PP, C,s, PSOE, VOX etc, really have invested very little interest on the coast.

The only way for the coast is to go it alone, be independent, if we can unite the different fractions break through the apathy then we can deal a heavy blow to Orihuela council, in theory gain control of the Council or at the very least hold the balance of power, from there we can negotiate better deals for the coast. PIOC stands for Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa, together we can take control and go it alone.