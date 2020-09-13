Classmate of Princess Leonor tests positive for coronavirus





A friend of Princess Leonor has tested positive for coronavirus which she is understood to have caught via family transmission from her parents.

Princess Leonor, who is in her fourth year at the Santa María de los Rosales private school, must now quarantine for a fourteen-day period following the confirmation.

According to sources from Zarzuela Palace, the school has recommended to parents that the students in the same class do not attend for the next two weeks.

Sources indicate that the Princess will follow the regulations, as will as the king, queen and the Infanta Sofía.

The Princess Leonor only returned to school last Wednesday, while the Infanta Sofía resumed her studies on Friday.

Princess Leonor will now undergo a PCR test “following the protocols established by the health authorities”. The same sources have said that “also following sanitary regulations, the King and Queen, for the moment will maintain their official activities.”