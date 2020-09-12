



456 new infections have been registered throughout the Valencian Community

The Valencian Community has registered 456 new coronavirus infections confirmed by PCR test in the last 24 hours, which takes the total number of positives since the start of the pandemic to 31,362 people.

By provinces, the distribution is as follows: 69 in Castellón (3,424 in total); 168 in the province of Alicante (9,901 in total); and 201 in the province of Valencia (18,011 in total).

In addition, there are 18 unassigned cases, bringing the accumulated number of unassigned cases to 26.

Since the last data update there have been no deaths.

New sources

San Isidro : 9 cases. Social origin

Elche : 5 cases. Labour origin

Orihuela : 4 cases. Social origin

Valencia : 4 cases. Origin of work and leisure

Height : 4 cases. Social origin

Valencia : 3 cases. Social origin

Valencia : 4 cases. Labour origin

Alzira : 4 cases. Social origin

Aielo de Malferit : 10 cases. Social origin

Aielo de Malferit : 5 cases. Social origin

Algemesí : 5 cases. Social origin

Alzira : 6 cases. Social origin

Catarrh : 5 cases. labour origin

Moixent : 5 cases. Social origin