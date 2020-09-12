- 456 new infections have been registered throughout the Valencian Community
The Valencian Community has registered 456 new coronavirus infections confirmed by PCR test in the last 24 hours, which takes the total number of positives since the start of the pandemic to 31,362 people.
By provinces, the distribution is as follows: 69 in Castellón (3,424 in total); 168 in the province of Alicante (9,901 in total); and 201 in the province of Valencia (18,011 in total).
In addition, there are 18 unassigned cases, bringing the accumulated number of unassigned cases to 26.
Since the last data update there have been no deaths.
New sources
San Isidro : 9 cases. Social origin
Elche : 5 cases. Labour origin
Orihuela : 4 cases. Social origin
Valencia : 4 cases. Origin of work and leisure
Height : 4 cases. Social origin
Valencia : 3 cases. Social origin
Valencia : 4 cases. Labour origin
Alzira : 4 cases. Social origin
Aielo de Malferit : 10 cases. Social origin
Aielo de Malferit : 5 cases. Social origin
Algemesí : 5 cases. Social origin
Alzira : 6 cases. Social origin
Catarrh : 5 cases. labour origin
Moixent : 5 cases. Social origin