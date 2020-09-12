



Friday saw another hot and sunny day with seventeen members playing in the competition sponsored by Sally and Keith Cottrell. Unfortunately, Sally was injured after one of her mountain expeditions but was able to present prizes to the winners. We also welcomed Sylvia Mortensen as a guest.

Scores were high, possibly due to the fact that some tees were well forward as work was being done on the course to lay paths for buggies. Having said that, the high scores were well deserved.

Tom Atkinson took first place with 42 points followed by Ros Fletcher and Gordon Gleeson with 41 points, and Alan Lowans with 40 points.

Nearest the pins went to George Braddick, Richard Delaney and Nigel Siddall.

Ilona Mathieu had two, twos. Ros and Nigel had a two each as well.

Next week’s competition is a stableford sponsored by John Ross.