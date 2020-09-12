



Monday’s ‘Counter Game’ was the version where the number of player’s scores to be recorded was known in advance. With 104 points it was Paul Brown, Ian Moir, Joyce McClusky and …………me! taking the honours. Just 4 points behind us were Nick and Donna Campbell, Petina Murray and Reg Akehurst.

Wednesday and it was serious business as we played round 3 (best 4 rounds out of 6 to count) of the Club Championship individual Stableford. In the men’s section Bryan Neal served his cause well by winning on the day with 38 points. He was closely followed by Ken Robertson and Graham Murray who both managed 36 points.

The lady’s section was won on the day by Joyce McClusky who also scored 36 points. Three players supplemented their incomes today by scoring a ‘2’ namely Mark Western, Bryan Neal and Hendrick Oldenziel.

We ended the week with a ‘Change Partners’. Winning with a respectable score of 85 points (the record is 94) were Ken & Liz Robertson, John Shervell and Mike Mahony (with no ‘e’). Behind them with 80 points were Nigel Price, Paul Brown, Albert and ‘new boy’ Richard McGarvey.

This week’s quote comes from a certain Henry Beard who commented, ‘When your shot has to carry over a water hazard, you can either hit one more club or two more balls.’ How very true.

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell