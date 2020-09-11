Tycoon Games: What Do They Stand For? 





What Are Tycoon Games?

Tycoon Games are also known as Business Simulation games or Economic Simulation games. These games mainly focus on the entire management of business firms and economic processes that provides its participants with an overview of how a business firm works in real life. These games are designed to be very similar to the actual business industry-related challenges that a person might face.

There is a lot to learn from tycoon games. It helps in understanding the mechanism of businesses, how difficult decision making can be at times, and what can be the possible consequences of an action taken by a person. These games are popular in management marketing, the hospitality industry, and educational institutions.

These games permit students to test themselves in a real virtual situation before having to apply them in the real world. Serious games have become an essential part of our competitive system of education. Tycoon games are based on sophisticated gameplay technology that caters to all the essential experiences that are needed by a student to become successful in the business world.

This scope helps in widening their knowledge, developing skill sets, and being accustomed to the mechanism of work. These games allow students to be creative and come up with the necessary solutions to problems without being biased.

Participants gain confidence within themselves and become potentially prepared for whatever they would have to face in the work forum. Simulations are practical learning tools that help in achieving the correct decisions for the firm in a holistic approach.

Distinctive Features of Tycoon Games:

It Is a Form of Active Learning and Gaining Experience: Tycoon games are risk-free in nature and involve strategizing, decision making, and problem-solving. These games provide an immense learning scope because it is based on actions given and not on the material study. The game involves performing certain functions and making decisions on behalf of the entire firm. Other learning methods, like reading, projecting demonstrations, written exercises, reading, and attending lectures, can be not only time-consuming but also hectic and boring. However, active learning via tycoon games makes the process easier and fun to perform. It also helps us rectify mistakes or wrong decisions in order to protect business firms.

Helps in Making Holistic Decisions: The main concentration of the game lies in the interconnection of the reel game plan and the real business world. The participants of the game must understand that any decision that is to be taken by the firm can have both positive and negative impacts on the entire business. No functional area in a company runs on a self-centred decision-making process. Via these games, the participants learn to think and act accordingly for the benefit of the firm. The entire scenario of the business world is held up via these games and has a very realistic approach, which is a great opportunity for learning before actually working in the industry.

Complements Theoretical Education Process: Tycoon Games do not claim to teach the subject matter of business. It works simultaneously along with the theoretical education that has been provided by the educators of institutions. These games help to figure out solutions based on previous knowledge that can help in benefiting the firm. These games assume that a person has the basic knowledge of business and needs a boost for understanding what all is involved before joining the business.

Easy Integration Into Business Courses: The game helps in developing the participant’s mind regarding how to make decisions in the company. Topics covered via the gameplay are management of marketing, hospitality industry management, small business management, and so on. All of these topics are extremely essential for a participant to understand in order to implement them correctly. A thorough understanding of the subject matter would ensure quicker decision making abilities in a person.

Works Well With All Possible Learning Formats: Tycoon games require any type of a browser and an Internet connection to operate. The game ensures mobility and has an integrated messaging system. Adequate materials for the understanding of the subject is provided to the participants for them to go through. Then, practical knowledge is brought into functioning for the multidimensional long term and short term planning of events for the firm. It is affordable and open to all sorts of people who are interested in being a participant for gaining raw knowledge about business. It helps in gaining knowledge and practical functions in a firm.

Does Not Require Any IT Knowledge or Software Access: Due to our busy schedules, everyone faces a time crunch. Thus, none of it is wasted on any sort of software installation or the related set up processes in order to access modern tycoon games. Just as easy as you play such slot games as 9 Pots of Gold demo online using only your mobile device, in the same simple way you can get to Tycoon Games. The IT department is not required to work when it comes to Tycoon Games since all it takes for it to run is a browser and an Internet connection.

Brings Participants From Around the Globe: There is competition among the participants because online tycoon games operate worldwide and have participants from all over the world. Thus, it helps in exposing participants to genuine international competition and fosters global relationships with partner universities. It also helps in learning from others and gathering more knowledge about the field of work.

Learning That Business Decisions Are Interconnected: Before students embark on the journey of choosing their careers and doing internships for applying to jobs and getting employed in a managerial position, business games come to play. They provide knowledge about the complexity of business functions and how decisions can manipulate the firm. A normal student doesn’t get the chance to perform practice sessions regarding decision making. Therefore, simulation helps students experience the working of a firm, solve case studies, and learn about how it thrives on good decision-making capabilities by employees.

It Is Based on Important Economic Theories: Business Games aim to focus on real-life scenarios in order to provide rational thinking capabilities in the minds of participants. A lot of economic and financial knowledge goes into the development of these games because they have a direct link to the actual situation. The participants can never doubt the solutions or outcomes that are shown in the game because they maintain accuracy and are correctly shown.

Tycoon Games: A Part of Co-Curriculum

Being an educator comes with its own set of challenges due to the rapid evolution of educational standards and technology. Students consume information a lot faster, and it is important to catch up to their pace. The students look for ways to keep themselves engaged in order to get rid of boredom.

Tycoon games can be effective in engaging them for something that would help them throughout their lives in a motivating manner. Including these games in their co-curriculum can help them come up with active minds and quick solutions to problems. It would also help them learn teamwork and the importance of the right decisions in life.

Using Tycoon Games as a part of the student’s course can:

Help in better illustration of theory-based business concepts.

Increase the enjoyment factor among students and keep them engaged.

Improve decision-making skills, a calm mindset, and developing skill sets.

Improve the employability of students due to their confidence levels.

Promote cooperation between overseas institutions.

Improve relations among students and faculty members.

Make the offerings of the school more versatile in nature.

Promote group dynamics and team building.

A good tycoon game involves more than one option to approach a particular issue or challenge. There is always a scope for adding a personal touch to the game, which is a bonus factor. Every tycoon game has the main formula to beat the game, which is called the golden formula.

In a Nutshell

Tycoon Games benefit the participants in a lot of ways. It gives them an overall idea of how a business firm works and what can be consequences of making the wrong decisions. It helps in strategic thinking and implementation of ideas that help in the growth of the business. Also, developed critical and strategic thinking can help in every life situation, from personal life decisions to casino gaming.

One should focus on the market viewpoint and upcoming new trends in order to understand what the market demands in the foreseeable future. These games provide a virtual business ambiance that perfectly demonstrates the working of the firm and how to deal with unpredictable situations.

Appropriate decision-making capability is highly valued in a firm because it can only be achieved if the base knowledge is strong. Simulation prepares players to face all hardships and ace all decisions in the business. Business books and theoretical knowledge can never teach us what practical knowledge does.

Thus, tycoon games bridge the gap between book-based knowledge and being a business associate by teaching how to react or dwell on impulsive yet productive forms of decisions that might be required to run the firm. The participants need to keep in mind that the priority of any situation is based on what the firm demands and what are its missions or goals because the primary goal of any firm is to have sustainable economic development.