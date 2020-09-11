



What are similarities and differences between fiberglass doors and traditional doors? That is what we seek to find out here.

Fiberglass Doors over Traditional Doors: which one to choose?

If you are looking for great material for your front door for aesthetics and durability, fiberglass doors provide a great solution. Doors made from this material are incredibly fulfilling and have many privileges that make them irresistible.

Regardless of your house’s design, these doors can blend well without involving a lot of technicalities that can affect its integrity. If your home is the traditional type or a modern one, fiberglass can never disappoint.

Whether you are doing a replacement or are installing a front door for a new home, you can never go wrong with fibreglass doors. Impress your loved ones and your visitors with a dramatic entry into your house. According to Window Tech Windows and Doors, some of the most significant reasons for you to use fiberglass doors instead of the traditional ones:

1. Durability

If you want something that will not keep taking you back to the store for multiple replacements, fiberglass is your solution. Because they are not susceptible to damage from weather elements, the exterior fiberglass doors do not rot or warp.

Additionally, it is easy to operate them and can withstand daily operations without wearing and tearing quickly. Therefore, enjoy an extended period of service worry-free.

These doors also have an extended warranty to assure you of a long term service from your entry door. Usually, these warranties are detailed and cover damages incurred unintentionally.

2. Low Maintenance

One of the most tedious things of having a new door is regular maintenance to prevent damages. Unlike doors made from other materials, exterior fiberglass doors require little care once in a while and continue operating exceptionally well.

Since fiberglass withstands weather elements, it does not fade. So, you do not have to repaint it frequently to maintain its appearance. Instead, use clean water with a little soap and a soft cloth to clean accumulated dirt, and your door regains its state and continue gracing your entry.

3. Excellent Insulation

Recently, homeowners have shown their concern on how to regulate temperatures in their homes without spending a lot on electricity. Fixtures containing insulating properties are becoming more popular, and homeowners have no problem investing in them.

Fiberglass doors are fitted with polyurethane foam to provide insulation. Because this material is a poor conductor of heat, it allows little to no heat gain or loss. As a result, you can enjoy natural cooling and heating in your house instead of depending so much on electric gadgets.

So, you can invest in the exterior fiberglass doors confidently if you have a concern with your house being affected by temperature when the weather is at its extreme.

4. To Uphold Aesthetics

Although most people believe that wooden doors are the only ones that can make an entry look beautiful, there is pretty much little difference in appearance. In fact, when a fiberglass door is stained with a wooden pattern, you can barely distinguish the two.

Therefore, if you are the conservative type, you can invest in these doors and stain them to achieve that wooden warmth.

Both standard and custom made doors have a limitless color choice to help them fit in every home. Do not be afraid to use a color that represents you, whether bold or laid back. Choose a beautiful color to compliment your entry’s appearance and enjoy having a stunning entrance.

5. The Prices

Fiberglass doors can be standard or custom made. These types of doors vary in terms of prices. Of course, when choosing a customized door, you have to dig your pockets a little deeper. Still, the size of these windows determines their prices. Standard doors are way much affordable if you are cautious about your budget without necessarily compromising how they function.

But, generally, these doors are affordable. Depending on the style and the sophistication you want your entry door to have, you can prepare to spend anything between $2000 and $10,000. Compared to benefits provide by these doors, this investment is worth the amount because, after the initial cost, you will stay a very long time before spending anything on your door.

Although door replacements can be a DIY project, always involve a qualified professional for installation. It helps in preventing causing damages that can affect its efficiency or void the warranty.