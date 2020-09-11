Can Miami Heat win their fourth NBA Championship?





After their comprehensive four games to one Conference Semifinals triumph against the Milwaukee Bucks, there’s every chance that the Miami Heat could prove to be one of the surprise packages of the 2019-20 NBA playoffs, becoming the first team to make it through to the Conference Finals.

While the Bucks clearly missed their hugely influential 2019-20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the key difference for the Heat throughout their playoff run so far has been teamwork. Miami have been less reliant on game leader performances from individuals, demonstrating their cohesion and consistency as an organised unit instead. Every player on the roster has contributed, playing their part in the success achieved so far.

Under the leadership of head coach Erik Spoelstra, currently in his 12th season leading the team, Miami have arguably overachieved. Now priced at 7/2 odds for the championship according to the latest NBA betting on bet365, the Heat have managed to achieve their progress without boasting any of the most famous NBA stars, which is a stark contrast to their previous era of dominance.

WE’RE OFF TO THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS. pic.twitter.com/jScXBu421M — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 9, 2020

Back in the 2010-11 season and already boasting 13x All-Star Dwyane Wade on the roster, Miami shook the NBA by signing LeBron James and Chris Bosh, who went on to become known as the “Big Three” for their stellar performances, not to mention their intimidating statures. Getting such an impressive trio of players also established a new dynasty, as the Heat went on to reach four straight NBA Finals.

Despite what was reportedly an abrasive relationship between Spoelstra and his star players at the beginning, a strong bond was eventually forged. Disappointing performances during the first half of the season were turned around, as the Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals, before suffering a 4-1 series defeat against 2010-11 NBA Champions, the Dallas Mavericks.

Taking stock of where they could improve, Spoelstra and the Heat then went on to dominate. Practically untouchable during the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons, Miami and the “Big Three” won back to back NBA championship titles, beating Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in consecutive NBA Finals.

On July 8, 2010, we met the Heatles. @KingJames took his talents to South Beach and linked up with D-Wade and Chris Bosh. The @MiamiHEAT went on to win two NBA titles with the Big Three. pic.twitter.com/uQeNft1fZo — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) December 18, 2019

However, the Spurs took their chance for revenge in the 2013-14 NBA Finals, comfortably beating the heat 4-1 with a strategy that contained the Miami style, as the “Big Three” era drew to a close. LeBron James departed for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the team entered a period of decline, failing to even make the playoffs in 3 of the last 5 seasons.

While the process of rebuilding has been complicated and the franchise has struggled to attract the biggest names, that doesn’t seem to matter for Spoelstra this time around. His team have adapted well to his coaching methods and if they can win the NBA championships, the Miami head coach will certainly be deserving of all the praise that comes his way.

Even if the Heat stumble and don’t make it, this season could be the spark for another great era in the years ahead, which will certainly be enough to excite their fans.