VETERAN PENWORTHAM ROODEE BID





Richard Fahey saddles trio in C3 at Chester Roodee

Stoute to strike with Sextant at Lingfield

Chinese Spirit and The Bull Fontwell fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way double

By Andrew Atkinson

Richard Fahey saddles a trio of runners in the Class 3 Great Racing Welfare Auction Handicap over 6 furlongs at Chester’s Roodee on Saturday.

Veteran, eight years old Penwortham (4.20) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info. Penwortham, who finished third of 11 at Chester last month, beaten a head and a nose under 9st 9lbs, when not getting a clear run, when finishing strongly, won at the Roodee in 2019, one of six career wins, the first coming at Wolverhampton in 2015.

Fahey also saddles Brian The Snail and Gabriel The Devil.

Ian Williams’ trained six years old Harlow (4.50) carrying 8st 7lb, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info, noted when finishing third of 10 at Sandown Park in August under 9st 6lbs, over 1m 1f.

Sir Michael Stoute trained Sextant (3.20) ridden by Louis Steward is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the BetWay British Stakes Studs EBF C3 Conditions Stakes over 1m 3f at Lingfield Park.

Sextant, who drops down in class after racing in five consecutive Class 1 races, was bumped last time out at Windsor in August, finishing fourth. Sextant chalked up wins at Chester, Ascot and Windsor in 2019.

CHESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 Sands In Time (ew). 2.05 Alignak. 2.40 Prejudice. 3.15 Daawy. 3.45 Selected. 4.20 Penwortham (ew). 4.50 Harlow (ew).

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.45 Willa (ew). 3.20 Sextant. 3.50 Hiconic. 4.25 Reassure (ew). 5.00 Lucky Louie (ew). 5.30 Bellazada. 6.00 Star Of St James (ew).

FONTWELL fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.10 Escapability. 1.40 Bashful Boy. 2.15 Getaway Trump. 2.50 Fume (ew). 3.25 Ashutor. 3.55 Prabeni. 4.30 Mojestic. 5.05 Galan Des Planches.

MUSSELBURGH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 3.30 Beverage (ew). 4.00 Risk Of Thunder. 4.35 Choosey (ew). 5.10 Beechwood Jude. 5.40 Le Chifre. 6.15 Chinese Spirit (ew). 6.45 The Bull (ew). 7.15 Josiebond.

