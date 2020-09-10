



The 24 hour period to Wednesday saw 793 new cases, five deaths and thirty outbreaks, in the Valencian Community, 18 of them in the city of Valencia, according to the latest the summary from the Ministry of Health.

The region has registered 743 new coronavirus infections confirmed by PCR test since the last update, which puts the total number of positives at 29,293 since the start of the pandemic. By province, the distribution is as follows: 91 in Castellón (3,113 in total); 245 in the province of Alicante (9,179 in total); and 407 in the province of Valencia (16,994 in total). In addition, there are still 7 unassigned cases.

A total of 428 patients with coronavirus have been cured, so the total number of people cured since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 30,424: 3,658 in Castellón, 9,438 in Alicante and 17,308 in Valencia. In addition, there are 20 unassigned registrations.

Valencian hospitals currently have 468 people admitted: 47 in the province of Castellón, with 8 patients in ICU; 159 in the province of Alicante, 26 of them in the ICU; and 262 in the province of Valencia, 33 of them in ICU.

In the community as a whole there are currently 6,169 active cases, which represents 16.18% of the total positives.

There have been 5 deaths from coronavirus registered since the last update, so the total number of deaths is 1,543 people: 230 in the province of Castellón, 531 in Alicante and 782 in Valencia.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus amounts to 912,133, of which 767,679 have been through PCR and 144,454 through rapid test.

Update of the situation in residences

To date, there are positive cases in 54 nursing homes (4 in the province of Castellón, 16 in the province of Alicante and 34 in the province of Valencia), 5 centers for people with functional diversity (1 in the province of Castellón, 2 in Alicante and 2 in Valencia) and 5 centres for children (1 in the province of Castellón, 3 in the province of Alicante and 1 in the province of Valencia).

Positive new residents: 73

Positive New staff: 12

Currently, 7 residences are under active health control surveillance in the Valencian Community: 0 in the province of Castellón, 2 in the province of Alicante and 5 in the province of Valencia.