O’Brien-Dettori-Santiago bid Doncaster Pertemps St Leger glory





Charlie Hills saddles Mujbar, Amoment Of Madness and Limato, noted by fromthehorsesmouth.info

By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Charlie Hills saddles Mujbar, Amoment Of Madness and Limato, all noted by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Doncaster on Saturday on St Leger day at the Yorkshire track.

Ballydoyle maestro Aiden O’Brien saddles fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Santiago (3.35) ridden by Frankie Dettori in the Pertemps St Leger in the final Classic race of the British Flat campaign.

Santiago, third of seven over 2 miles in the Goodwood Cup behind winner Stradivarius, won at The Curragh and at Royal Ascot in June.

O’Brien also saddles Santiago’s stablemate Mythical, ridden by Emmet McNamara, and Dawn Patrol, ridden by Padraig Beggy.

*Pertempts St Leger Stakes Group 1 C1, 1 mile 6 furlongs. Runners and jockeys: Berkshire Rocco, Andrea Atzeni. Dawn Patrol, Padraig Beggy. English King, Tom Marquand. Galileo Chrome, Shane Crosse. Hukum, Jim Crowley. Mohican Heights, Jamie Spencer. Mythical, Emmet McNamara. Pyledriver, Martin Dwyer. Santiago, Frankie Dettori. Subjectivist, Joe Fanning. Sunchart, Andrew Slattery. Tyson Fury, Kieran Shoemark.

The meeting gets underway with the SkySport racing Handicap C2 over 1m, with Mark Johnson trained Overwrite (1.15) ridden by Andrea Atzeni tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

During August, Overwrite (8st 9lb) who receives 1st 1lbs from top weight King Ottokar, ran third at Goodwood over 1m 2f, sixth of 16 at York, and won at Windsor over 1m.

Mujbar (1.50) trained by Charlie Hills a winner over 7f at Newmarket last month is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Hills saddles Amoment Of Madness (2.25) ridden by Dane O’Neill, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the 22 runners C2 bet365 Portland Handicap over 5f.

Amoment Of Madness, who has run in Class 1 company, finished third of 11 at Goodwood in a C2 race in July.

David O’Meara trained five year old Aricebo (2.25) is also noted each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info, ridden by Danny Tudhope, having finished second over 5f at Sandown and fourth of 21 at York over 5f last month.

Veteran, eight year old Limato (3.00) is tipped to land the bet365 G2 Park Stakes C1 over 7f. Trained by Charlie Hills and ridden by Alan Kirby, Limato is out to repeat a C1 win over 7f at Newmarket in August.

Martin Meade saddles five year old Lone Eagle (4.05) a winner at Goodwood last month, in the C2 Matthew Clark Nursery over 1m, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

John Fanshawe saddles Spanish Archer (5.15) ridden by Daniel Muscutt selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C2 Magners Dark Fruit Handicap.

