



March Report – Roda 8th September 2020

16 of us made the short trip south to be greeted with a bit of a breeze that picked up as the day went on, however, the sun was shining nicely.

The course itself was in exceptionally good condition, nice fairways and quickish running greens and it was a pleasure to play on.

The format of the day was Stroke Play to a maximum of 5 over par and that limitation certainly helped a few golfers as there were a fair few 9’s recorded on Par 4’s!

Back at the bar, Barney did his usual selling and the recipient of the scratch card 20€ was Mick Phelan.

NTP’s: Well, what can we say? Only two NTP’s were claimed, but that is hardly surprising considering the 2nd was some 201 yards to the pin with a stiff breeze into our faces. Anyway, Ernie and Blue stepped up to claim their sleeve of balls for their efforts on the 7th and 11th respectively.

Two’s Pot: Hardly surprising, there were no 2’s recorded so that means we now have a DOUBLE roll-over, totalling 58€ carried over to next weeks game which is at La Finca, and with 20 already booked in, the Two’s pot will be a healthy 98€ plus a few more Euro’s from those that haven’t played and need to cough up the extra 2 or 4€ if they want to take the pot on the day.

There were quite some tidy scores, there were also some crappy ones too and the Silver Division was a close affair with Dan The Man Courtney claiming the CBNC 3rd spot with a nett 79. Coming in with 78, Mick Coady accepted the runners-up slot in that Division and that man again, the Captain, Ernie Wilson took the honours with a nett 77.

The Gold Division wasn’t as close as their Silver counterparts and the CBNC went to Lars Kristiansen with a net 78. The Runner up with a nett 75 was Brian Kiernan and the clear winner was the current Order of Merit leader, Barney McCaffrey with a fine 72.

Mike the Dane Lausch took the coveted Overall Winners brown envelope with a steady knock for a nett 71. Mikes 80 was the lowest Gross score on the day.

Happy Golfer: This was a close-run affair but the delighted Gabi Middleton stepped up to claim the bottle of wine for her nett score of 97.

There was a Singles Match Play game played and the winner was Blue Smith, beating John Saunders 4 & 3. Blue goes on to play Niall Murray in the Semi Final.

Next week we are off to La Finca and we have 24 places of which 20 has already been taken.

The week after, the 22nd, a short trip to Villamartin and then we close September with a visit to Vistabella.

Steve Higgins

