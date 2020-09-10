



Nursing homes for the elderly are once again hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. In the last twenty-four hours, 30 new cases and one death have been detected among residents and staff on a day in which 653 cases and 4 deaths are added to the regional totals.

In the data provided by the Ministry of Health this Thursday, 443 patients have been cured while 6,399 cases remain active, of the 29,946 detected since the beginning of the crisis last March.

In addition, the list of outbreaks has been updated with new outbreaks in the municipalities of: Valencia, Albaida, Torrevieja, Benicàssim, Massamagrell, Guadassuar, Alboraia, Elche, Sagunto, Ontinyent, Alberic, Catarroja, Les Coves de Vinromà, Alcúdia de Crespins and Foios.

This Thursday the total number of deaths has also increased with 4 new losses, one of them in a nursing home, raising the total number of deaths to 1,547: 230 in the province of Castellón, 532 in Alicante and 785 in Valencia.

In hospitals at the moment a total of 469 people are admitted: 45 in the province of Castellón, with 9 patients in ICU; 152 in the province of Alicante, 30 of them in the ICU; and 272 in the province of Valencia, 32 of them in the ICU.

Care Homes

Care residences are experiencing a black day with some thirty new positives: 19 residents and 11 staff. As of today, there are positive cases in 55 nursing homes (4 in the province of Castellón, 17 in the province of Alicante and 34 in the province of Valencia), 9 centres for people with functional diversity (2 in the province of Castellón, 3 in Alicante and 4 in Valencia) and 5 centres for minors (1 in the province of Castellón, 3 in the province of Alicante and 1 in the province of Valencia).

In addition, 7 residences in the Valencian Community are under active control of health: 2 in the province of Alicante and 5 in the province of Valencia.

