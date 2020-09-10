



The workers of the Municipal Transport Company (EMT) will go on strike starting next Tuesday, September 15. The decision was taken at a meeting of members as it seeks to negotiate a collective agreement with the company management.

Strikes will start next Tuesday with partial stoppages of 2 hours during different time slots: from 7 to 9 in the morning, from 4 to 6 in the afternoon and from midnight to 2 in the morning. These partial stoppages will take place on September 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29 and October 1.

In addition, if an agreement is not reached before the end of the planned stoppages, the workers will continue on strike during the month of October, increasing the time of the stoppages to 4 hour slots. These stoppages, which will start at the same time, are scheduled for October 7, 14, 21 and 30.

The meeting also decided on a strike calendar for the month of November and December, which includes six-hour strikes. In the month of November they are scheduled for the days 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; and for the month of December they will be held on 4, 8, 11, 18, 24 and 31.