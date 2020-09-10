A 76-year-old man drowns in Benidorm





A 76-year-old man drowns on a beach in Benidorm. The autopsy will determine the causes of the death.

A man has lost his life this Thursday on Benidorm’s west beach after being pulled unconscious from the water. At the moment the causes of the drowning are unknown, but they will be resolved by the autopsy.

According to reports from the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU), the incident took place at around 11:30 a.m., at which time the first-aid personnel rescued the 76-year-old man, who was unconscious, from the water.

A SAMU unit travelled to the site and upon arrival, the medical team carried out advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other recovery techniques, but there was no response, with the man pronounced dead at the scene.