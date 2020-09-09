



The world of horse racing is mostly dominated by colts and most reliable male horses. As you observe, there are many horse racing competitions you can anticipate all year round that feature graded stakes races. All these are making way for colts to compete in different track types with stunning purse prizes at stake.

However, it seems that horse racing is not only made for male horses. The Kentucky Oaks is a legendary American horse racing competition that only features female horses called fillies. Although there are many horse racing games intended for fillies, the Kentucky Oaks is the most prominent of all, which will happen this September 4, 2020.

Like how the Kentucky Derby obtained its finalists, the fillies needed to reach a minimum qualifying point to earn a sure berth. Forming horse racing bets is also happening to give way for bettors to earn money. While we wait for the final list of contenders until this weekend, let’s meet the top 5 toughest fillies who are automatically in for the Kentucky Oaks race.

Swiss Skydiver (350 Points)

After recently winning the Alabama Stakes last August 15, 2020, Swiss Skydiver surges as the toughest contender for the Kentucky Oaks in the next few weeks. She had been saddling up since last year, leading to accomplish nine prominent horse racing games. Swiss Skydiver is bred by WinsStar Farm LLC and has the most impressive lines and odds today.

Before winning the Alabama Stakes, she attended the Gasparilla Stakes last January and only ended in fifth place. She then headed on to Fasig-Tipton and won third place. On March 28, 2020, to June 6, 2020, she had a winning streak where she won the titles in Fantasy Stakes, Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream Park Oaks, and Santa Anita Oaks. During the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, she only settled in second place.

Speech (160 Points)

Speech is going to be Swiss Skydiver’s closest rival in the upcoming Kentucky Oaks. As a daughter of Mr. Speaker, Speech has accomplished seven racing games, and three of these were title achievements. She will be an entry owned by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Madaket Stables LLC and trained by Michael W. McCarthy.

One of the reasons why Speech’s odds are impressive in the Kentucky Oaks today is because of her win in the Ashland Stakes held last July 11, 2020. Not only that, but she was also hailed as a runner-up in two significant Kentucky Oaks Prep-season races, which are the Santa Ysabel Stakes and Santa Anita Oaks.

Bonny South (150 Points)

Before Brad H.Cox and Irad Ortiz, Jr., will wrestle in the 2020 Kentucky Derby, they are settling first with Bonny Castle in the Kentucky Oaks. Today, this filly is another tough contender to look forward to as she had accomplished three victories out of six racing games she participated in. She is an entry bred and owned by Juddmonte Farms.

Looking into her racing form, she may not have the most colorful one, but her achievements have led her to the leaderboard today as one of the best fillies in the Kentucky Oaks. She was a titleholder in the FairGround Oaks held last March 21, 2020. Last July 11, she competed at the Ashland Stakes and ended in fourth-place while settling at second-place in Alabama Stakes.

Shedaresthedevil (90 Points)

Shedaresthedevil, Daredevil’s daughter, will set the Kentucky Oaks on fire as she comes tough today. Trained by Brad Cox, this filly has made four titles out of nine racing games she participated in. She will be another entry by WinStar Farm LLC., and already made $401,320 total earnings.

Last year, Shedaresthedevil had an amazing run, where she placed third in the Sorrento Stakes, fourth in the Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf Stakes, and second in Anoakia Stakes. This year, she continues to emerge impressively after winning three titles from Honeybee Stakes, Fantasy Stakes, and Indiana Oaks.

Venetian Harbor (90 Points)

Completing the list for the best fillies to work out in the Kentucky Oaks this September 4 is Venetian Harbor. She’s a daughter of Munnings and made six racing starts since birth. Out of those races, she had secured two victories and four-second places. She will be an entry by Colts Neck Stables LLC and trained by Richard Baltas.

Venetian Harbor made her first stint last February in the Las Virgenes Stakes, where she won the title. After that, she made three runner-up placements coming from Ashland Stakes, Longines Test Stakes, and Fantasy Stakes.

Takeaway