



The return to school didn’t get off to a good start. Classes began on Monday (albeit in a staggered manner) with students from almost all communities (more than eight million children).

While some parents decided not to send their children to class for fear of contagion, regardless of the warnings of the General Prosecutor’s Office, (in Santoña only 116 of the 965 students attended the Cantabrian town’s 3 schools), they join the hot educational autumn announcements by teaching unions of strikes across the country.

The come in addition to a report from the CSIF union denouncing the government for the fact that 23,000 teachers are missing out of the 38,000 promised across the communities.