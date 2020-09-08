3,000 euros fine for not wearing mask – 60,000 euros fine for illegal parties





Quote: ‘We cannot allow the immense effort made this summer by Aragonese health and many other professionals to re-direct epidemiological peaks be squandered by the behaviour of certain sectors of the population. Those that do so for night or family entertainment and spread the virus with a frivolity that seems incomprehensible and unacceptable’.

By Andrew Atkinson

Aragon could sanction up to a 3,000 euros fine for not wearing a mask – and up to 60,000 euros fine for illegal parties, under COVID-19 legislation from Aragonese president, Javier Lambán.

At the opening of the school year at the CEIP Tío Jorge de Zaragoza, Lambán stressed that in general the Aragonese are ‘adhering to the coronavirus protocol’ – but sectors of the population are putting their health, and that of others at risk.

After the return to normality of the entire Aragonese territory on September 4, and prior to some concentrations of people at the weekend in leisure areas, such as the Zaragoza Tube, the president has reiterated that his Government is studying the tightening of sanctions.

Lambán has referred more than to the situation in Zaragoza, where things are working ‘reasonably well’, to the organisation of spontaneous events, coinciding with the dates of cancelled parties in the towns that are producing avoidable outbreaks.

On this front measures are going to be taken in some municipalities, with indications that sanctions will be activated by hardening them to the maximum.

In certain circumstances not wearing a mask could entail a penalty of 3,000 euros and the organisation of illegal parties, up to 60,000 euros.

“Our hand is not going to shake to apply this type of sanctions,” said Lambán.

“These behaviors are absolutely reprehensible and deserve very harsh sanctions”, said Lamban, referring to the pain and disorder that the spread of the virus is causing in all areas.

Lamban stressed there have been many complaints and the application of sanctions is planned.

The objective is to toughen them, since not wearing a mask can face a fine between 100 and 3,000 euros.

The president stressed that the legal services of the Government of Aragon are already working on the issue, and in principle no major changes to current legislation will be necessary, and hopes the sanctions will be ready for application within days.

Lambán will continue to be in liaison with the mayors, as they are essential for the measures that are applied to be effective, and has appealed to the control of the local police, in the use of masks.

