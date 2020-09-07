Registration period for FFCV teams extended





By Andrew Atkinson

The Competitions Area of the Valencian Community Soccer Federation has extended the registration period for teams in seven categories of soccer and youth soccer.

Until September 15, enrolment in the Second Regional , Second Regional Valenta and Second Regional Youth will be open.

The deadline is extended until September 30 for categories Second Cadete and Infantil, Cadete and Infantil Valenta, youth football Valenta and other eight male football.

The rest of the categories, whose term has already expired, already have the inscriptions closed.

Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 club Racing San Miguel have been training on the beach ahead of the forthcoming season, scheduled to kick-off in October.

Newly promoted CD Montesinos have also started pre-season training and are travelling to Murcia for a pre-season friendly.