Over 50 positive tests in Pilar de la Horadada Care Home





Generalitat takes over running of Horadada’s Casaverde residence

The Generalitat has taken over control of the private Casaverde de La Torre Center Care Home for the Elderly, located in Torre de la Horadada, after 54 of its 120 residents are reported to have tested positive for covid-19 in PCR tests.

It is also understood that an 87-year-old resident of Pilar de la Horadada has died today, diagnosed with symptoms of the virus, although she did have previous pathologies.

In addition to the residents, 15 members of staff have also tested positive via the PCR test for coronavirus. It is thought that the total number of infected, both residents and workers, could increase since the residence is experiencing delay in the notification of their test results, something that is also affecting to the entire province.

The residence closed its doors to visitors on August 23 and in the week prior to the Generalitat’s intervention it suffered a serious shortage in staff with many of the workforce infected by coronavirus, so that for a number of days the residents were being cared for by a very small number of health personnel.

The Casaverde group, one of the main companies in the private nursing home sector, published on September 3 an advertisement on its social networks nationwide in which it sought additional nursing assistants for the residence, although it failed to mention the situation that it was experiencing.

Public Health has taken over the supervision of the home supported by the department’s management concessionaire, Ribera Salud.

In Pilar de la Horadada there has also been another death of an 87-year-old inhabitant with coronavirus, separate to the outbreak in the nursing home.

The Casaverde residence was visited by the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig and the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló in April 2019 at which time they highlighted the Casaverde model as an excellent example of geriatric care.