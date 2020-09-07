Los Montesinos children return to school





By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos children are to return to school after receiving the latest instructions from the Ministry, with a return being progressively organised with incorporation into the classrooms for students.

The teaching team of the CEIP Virgen del Pilar, with the help of Los Montesinos, who have been active in preparing the educational centre for a safe return to the classrooms.

New groups have been created: (I3C, I5C, 1ºC and 2ºC) to reduce the ratio and the adaptation of facilities. The return to school will be carried out in a progressive and summative way:

Monday, September 7th, 5th and 6th of primary school. Tuesday, September 8, 3rd and 4th of primary school.

Wednesday, September 9, 1st and 2nd of primary school. Thursday, September 10, Children 4 and 5 years old.

Infant, 3 years as planned in the adaptation period.

Schools throughout Spain had been initially closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.

