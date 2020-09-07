



3rd September 2020 – 18 Members of the La Marina Golf Society played at the Las Ramblas Golf Course, for the La Marina Masters Trophy. The course was challenging and for some members, it was their first time playing the course.

The winner of the La Marina Masters Trophy with 33 points was Sarah McCabe, Barry Thoroughgood was second with 32 points and Jimmy Scott third with 31points.

Only 2 of the par 3’s had nearest the pin winners, which were won by Alan Craig and Gerry McCabe.

La Marina Golf Society is always pleased to welcome new players.

For more details, please contact Club Secretary Jeff Wiszniewski at Jeffwiz999@gmail.com.