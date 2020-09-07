Eucharist celebrated in honour of Virgin of Los Dolores





By Andrew Atkinson

Due to the coronavirus situation in the Barrio de Los Dolores, Callosa-Catral, it has not been possible to celebrate its 2020 festivals in honour of the Virgin of Los Dolores.

A Eucharist has been celebrated in memory of the deceased of the neighbourhood and for the priest D. José Ruiz Costa, who was formerly in this parish and recently passed away.

Jose Ruiz Costa was also promoter of the construction of the neighborhood church. The songs of this homily have been sung by Carmen María.