



Elche CF will return to Pinatar Arena for its summer pre season training camp prior to the start of the new LaLiga campaign.

The franjiverde team returns to the San Pedro del Pinatar Soccer Center having gained promotion to the First Division team which they also prepared for at the venue.

Elche will play 2 friendly matches during their stay at Pinatar Arena, where they will be from September 8 to 19.

On Saturday, September 12, Elche will face UCAM Murcia and on Saturday 19, Atlético Baleares. Both games will be behind closed doors.

The last time Elche were promoted to the First Division, it also chose the Pinatarense Football Center for its summer training, then directed by Fran Escribá.

Now with the new coach Jorge Almirón Elche are back at the Arena once again.