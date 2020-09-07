Business sanctioned in San Pedro del Pinatar





By Andrew Atkinson

A business has been sanctioned in San Pedro del Pinatar for failing to observe the protocol of coronavirus opening and closing times in the Murcia town, along with failure to undertake safety guidelines.

In addition to the sanctions San Pedro del Pinatar has increased local Policia patrols to see if people are wearing mandatory face masks.

The municipality having seen an increase of coronavirus cases, with a registered 24 cases in a week, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 50 in total since the pandemic began in mid-March.

Over 200 fines have been made to people not wearing a mask, or not being masked properly.

The closure of Municipal sports Installations was undertaken late last month by the ayuntamiento Mayor Martinez, due to a member of staff testing positive for coronavirus.

Padel and tennis courts, archery and cross remain open, with a limit of only six people allowed in the swimming pool at any one time.

The skatepark has also been closed at the Centro de Ocio and artes Emergentes. Disinfection of public spaces has also been undertaken at a time when the announcement of Festivals were to be cancelled, along with the Popular Pinatar triathlon.