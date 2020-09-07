Benijofar Spiritualist Centre set to go virtual, via Zoom





By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

Benijofar Spiritualist Centre evenings that have been cancelled since the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March are set to go virtual, via Zoom.

“We don’t believe the Spiritualist Centre will open again this year, with the coronavirus situation, which has broken our hearts,” Martin Dean told The Leader.

Martin and his partner Jillian have held the popular spiritualist evenings for many years, with different hosts appearing weekly.

“We miss the Spiritualist Centre evenings and miss so much all those that attended weekly over the years,” said Martin.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel. Spiritualist Len Cox and his wife Annette have set up a Benijofar Spiritualist Centre Zoom Account, a great idea, as we can have our meetings and keep in touch with everyone,” said Martin.

“I know technology is a scary thing, but it’s a good thing. Len and Annette have shown us how it all works,” said Martin.

Martin and Len will be at the bakery, during 10am-2pm on Thursday, September 10, to show how to download the app and how to use it.

Big groups are not allowed at one time, due to coronavirus health and safety, and therefore a few people at a time will recive tuition. Please take along the device you will be using.

“I can’t thank Len and Annette enough for all their hard work and dedication to get it started,” said Martin.

The first Zoom Spiritualist service will be on Tuesday, September 15 at 7pm, with Spiritualist Linda Sheppard.

“It will be a great way to start our Zoom Spiritualist service. If anyone needs advice or help please contact us and we will be glad to help.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone soon. Keep safe and take care. We love and miss you all at the Benijofar Spiritualist Centre,” said Martin.