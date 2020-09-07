



The Ministry of Health has reported 26,560 cases of covid-19 this weekend, of which 2,440 have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, compared to 4,503 last Friday.

This brings the total to 525,549 people have already been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Spain.

The report published by the department directs Salvador Illa has also notified 98 more deaths than since Friday and 237 in the last week. In total, there are now 29,516 people who have died from Covid-19 in Spain.

In addition, in the last 7 days there have been 1,829 hospital admissions (137,288 since the virus arrived in Spain) and 161 into the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Of the 2,440 new cases, 250 are in Andalusia, 224 in Aragon, 55 in Asturias, none in the Balearic Islands, 180 in the Canary Islands, 60 in Cantabria, 18 in Castilla-La Mancha, 49 in Castilla y León, 87 in Catalonia, seven in Ceuta, 18 in the Valencian Community, 123 in Extremadura, 28 in Galicia, 670 in Madrid, 10 in Melilla, two in Murcia, 108 in Navarra, 475 in the Basque Country and 76 in La Rioja.