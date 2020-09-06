Torrevieja U3A Groups Fair





Despite all the problems of the past few months the Torrevieja U3A group is proceeding with the Annual Groups Fair.

As a result of our usual base at the CMO building still being off-limits, we will be holding a reduced version at Hi Life Bar and Restaurant, Calle Salvador Dali 20, Via Park 1

This will take place on Monday September 28th starting around 11.00 a.m.

Masks will need to be worn at all times and all sanitation services will be available. Social distancing will need to be maintained and visitor numbers will be monitored to ensure compliance with all safety regulations.

Food and Drink plus bathroom facilities will be available inside the bar.

We hope to see as many old and new ‘friends’ as possible and hope you will enjoy your visit