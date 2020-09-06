



Almost a year on and still no action from the authorities as Villamartin properties, only feet from collapse, teeter on the edge of the dried out stream, Cañada de las Estacas, which has seen large parts of their gardens swept into the barranco below by the heavy rains.

News that the Valencian Community will be extending by a further 21 days the preventive measures against the coronavirus that were adopted on 17 August to strengthen the control of the pandemic and a statement from the region’s doctors warning that they will not issue medical certificates for those children who’s parents do not want them to return to school.