



Sevilla and Julen Lopetegui will be returning to Pinatar Arena

The UEFA Europa League champion have once again chosen Pinatar Arena for a pre season camp.

Sevilla FC return to the San Pedro del Pinatar Football Centerwhere the team will prepare for the European Super Cup and the start of LaLiga season.

Julen Lopetegui, the Sevilla coach, has also used the Pinatar Arena before, a centre he chose in 2013 in prepartation for the U20 World Cup and later with the Spanish U21 team.

Sevilla FC will be using the facility from September 11 to 19 and will play a couple of friendly matches during their stay.

On the 15th they will face Levante, who will play for the fourth time this preseason at the Pinatar field, and on the 18th they will face Athletic Club de Bilbao, who will be visiting Pinatar Arena for the first time.