



Murcia Operating theatres shielded against virus

Protecting patients against the coronavirus is essential, but just as important is protecting the medical professionals who care for them. For this reason, Murcian hospitals are now following very strict protocols, set by the Ministry of Health, with no patient able to enter an operating theatre without first having having undergone a PCR test to rule out or confirm contagion.

Mother arrested for abandoning her baby at an ATM

A 19-year-old girl has been arrested in Lorca accused of abandoning her three-month-old baby at an ATM. National Police were able to locate the 26-year-old father, from documents left with the baby. After then identifying the mother the police then found her wandering the streets in a drunken state. She said that she had left the baby at the cashpoint because the father refused to give her any money.

The National Police arrested the mother for the crime of abandonment of a minor and handed the baby over to his father, who will take care of him until a court decision is made.

Prison escapee arrested in Almoradi

A47-year-old inmate, of Spanish nationality, has been re-arrested in Almoradí after escaping from Alicante’s Fontcalent prison in early August.

He was arrested by the police after threatening a woman at knifepoint and stealing her vehicle. She was able to identify the man and when approached by the police he drove the car straight at them.

After a car chase throughout Elche city centre, which left behind damage to several vehicles and a city bus, the police were able to bring the car to a halt in Almoradi and make the arrest.

Schooling of minors compulsory between 6-16 ages

The Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office warned the parents that the schooling of minors is compulsory between 6-16 ages.

It said the parents will face criminal consequences if they violate the obligation. However, it will take into account the personal circumstances of the absentee student and the health status of the family members with whom they live. The State Bar is preparing a report in this regard.

Balearic Islands sees biggest ever drop in GDP, highest in Spain

The government of Balearic Islands has announced that the second quarter of 2020 has seen the biggest ever drop in GDP (Gross Domestic Product). According to a report by the government, the GDP fell by a whopping 40.5% in the Balearic Islands in the months of April, May and June. This is the biggest ever drop in the region’s history and is much higher than anywhere else in Spain.

Govt proposes to extend ERTE furlough scheme in lockdown areas

The Minister of Labour and Social Economy Yolanda Diaz said the government’s furlough scheme, ERIE, meant to protect Spaniards from unemployment may be extended after 30 September in areas or municipalities, where lockdown has been announced. This has been described by Diaz as a “protection mechanism” for those who have been affected by the pandemic.

France: Decline in Tourism activity to be around 25% in 1st half of 2020

Tourism activity in France is expected to decrease by around 25% in 1st half of this year. The Secretary of State has said that France has performed better than its European neighbours “thanks to a solid domestic market”. The tourist activity in Spain has dropped by 50% and for Italy by 75 `)/0. He said that the French responded to “the call for a blue, white, red summer”.

Madrid investigates doctor issuing fake certificates to avoid wearing mask

The Madrid Ministry of Health is investigating allegations against a private clinic in the industry where a doctor has been issuing fake certificates which can help avoid mandatory usage of masks. For €40, the doctor has reportedly been handing out certificates which would make the individual exempt from the rule making masks mandatory in all public places

Valencia to start training of 2,000 ‘Covid managers’ for each school

Next week, the Valencian government will begin training of 2,000 “Covid managers”, one for each educational institution in the community. These Covid managers will be trained to detect symptoms of coronavirus in students and faculty members and the next course of action to be taken. This comes after many teachers expressed doubts about the protocol to be followed in case students show symptoms.