



The TRBL Legionnaires Petanca team were very pleased to have as their first warm up game, when Peacocks Marineros were the visitors. In a very friendly game, the legionnaires were able to take full use of home advantage, registering a hard fought 6-3 victory.

I’m sure next week’s return game will once again be played in the same great spirit, between two very cordial teams. With 3 pistes to play on, and another 3 under construction, the Legionnaires would welcome any players wanting to join the newest team in the area.

They meet every Wednesday & Sunday, 10am for 10:30 start, at Casa Ventura San Luis, which is a great place to play.

Allan Budd