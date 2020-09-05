



With an abundance of good players on show in both Ladies and Mens categories, the Covid 19 interrupted pairs finals were concluded at spacious Hi Life venue. The players didn’t quite produce the darts expected, probably due to the enforced mask wearing, nevertheless Chelsea Campbell ( Milos ) with Yvonne Roufignac ( Trinity Pirates ) and Andy Gildea partnering Lee Maiden ( Tipsy Toad Toppers ) were triumphant in difficult present day circumstances.

The best of 5, 601 format kicked off with Phil de Lacy / Sid Cross challenging Vycka Bobinas / Ginge Lewis, de Lacy opening the Toppers account on S19, D10, Lewis replying for El Capitan on D9. A D8 gave the Caps a 2-1 advantage despite some heavy scoring from Cross. A lone 140 from Cross in the fourth was countered by Bobinas closing on S18, S16, D20, for 3-1.

The Gildea / Maiden combo faced John Crabbe and Steve Monk Dalton ( Hi Life Legends ) in the second semi. Crabbe nipped in for the first on D9, followed by a 129 and D8 for 2-0. Maiden unlucky not to level hitting a D6 last dart instead of D13. He did however make amends finishing the next three on D16, D20,D8 for 3-2. Maiden was outstanding, Gildea eventually coming to life in the 4th and 5th.

The final was much livelier, Gildea showboating on D20,D6, to open, Lewis taking the 2nd on a 90 out, followed by a 140 and D1 for 2-1. Gildea was the main man in the 4th, contributing 100,140, his partner making it 2-2 with S20, T16,D8. Consistent scoring from both sides, made a prediction difficult, it was however Maiden who took the glory on D4 for the championship.

Ladies Semi Finals

Truth be known, the writing was on the wall for who would make the finals when Gail Murray and Bliss Wright from CC’s Flyers were drawn to play Winnie McKay and Sue Collins from Chemies Chicks. The latter pair just love a fun night of darts with a few bevvies whereas fist-bumping Gail and Bliss play with a determination to win, and usually do.

Bliss showed expertise and accuracy in high scores (140, 100, 106) and quick finishing D12, D9 whilst teammate Gail was the steady as you go, consistent scorer in the plus 70’s range, also providing a D12.

Winnie and Sue were no pushovers though and took a leg off the CC’s girls with some steady scoring from both and a nifty D20 from Winnie in the 3rd leg. Their valiant effort in the 4th was not enough to draw even and the Chicks departed with a smile, a wave, and a vodka apiece – but no place in the finals.

Pat Schofield and Wendy Hayward from Tipsy Toad Tiaras are no strangers to the stage where it comes to ladies’ pairs semi-finals. Having won the title twice in the recent past. they were ready to face their opponents, with experience on their side. Unfortunately for them, their opponents were the mighty Yvonne ‘Roofie’ Rouffignac (Trinity Pirates) and new girl on the block, Chelsea Campbell (Milo’s).

Both players are the only ladies on what are otherwise all-male teams, which speaks for their calibre and capabilities. Their darts did the talking for them in the semi’s, clocking up 12 x 60+ scores to Pat and Wendy’s 8. The latter pair did get close to taking a leg or two but Yvonne and ‘The Chelsea Dagger’ took the first 3 legs on the trot, to face their Tuesday Ladies League, Gap Girlz teammates in the final.

Ladies Finals: Bliss won nearest the bull and took the first leg on D4 in what was a very nervy start for both pairs.

Gail Murray came good (81,100,72) for CC’s but despite a nasty dog bite to the wrist this week, Pirate Roofie put her bandaged wrist to good use, equalising in the 2nd leg with D20 (her 2nd of the night).

Not liking to be outdone, teammate Chelsea got her fair share of the action in the 3rd leg with 4 good scores and a D8 closure in a leg that saw a 4th ton+ for Bliss. A final flounder for D1 (Yvonne) in the last leg saw the Milo’s/Pirate pair the victors.

Gail, Bliss, Yvonne and Chelsea have all signed on for separate teams for the coming Thursday league season, but heaven help the Torrevieja Ladies league with these 4 all on one team!