ROSS WINS MONTGO BLUE TEE COMPETITION





In a much fresher temperature Montgo played a Stableford Competition where all the players played from the Blue Tees, this was sponsored by Terry Griffiths.

As Oliva Nova are improving the cart paths some of the tees have moved therefore, we were unable to make the competition handicap qualifying.

With a return to the winning frame was Ross Fletcher with 41 points, 2nd place went to Tom Atkinson with 36 points beating on count back into 3rd place Richard Fox also with 36 points.

The 2 nearest the pins were won on the 3rd by Richard Fox and on the 16th by Peter Gardiner. We only had 1 two today and that was achieved by Tom on the 16th.

Our next competition is Stableford sponsored by Sally & Keith Cottrell

Again, unless the tees are back in their normal paces the competition will not qualify for handicap purposes.