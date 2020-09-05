Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club





Sponsored by The Pub, Avalon,Skippers,Gran Alacant Insurances,Rogers,La Piazza Dialprix and The Belfry.

CHICKEN RUN – Sunday 30th August

Twenty four members played in the August chicken run as we still have to play within the present restrictions. Hopefully the September chicken run will be back to normal. This month we had to have a play off as two teams finished with 16 points.

The eventually winners of the chickens were Neil Crawford, Phil Goble and Graham Smythe.

Thanks to Lynne Armitage and Sheila Roberts who donated the chickens and Julia and Ian Hamilton who donated the eggs.

FOOTBALL CARD – Dave Yarrow was the winner of the football card with Newcastle.