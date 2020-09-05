MOJÁCAR HOSTS IX SUMMER PADDLE TENNIS TOURNAMENT





Mojácar Council’s Sports Department recently held their IX Summer Paddle Tennis Tournament that once again, attracted local players as well as those from other towns.

The La Mata Municipal Courts welcomed five female and fifteen male couples, along with a good turn out from supporters who encouraged them as they battled their way through the fiercely contested heats. Of course, the day required every respect to be given to social distancing and hygiene guidelines, including the use of masks.

It was an intense day with a supercharged atmosphere both on court and in the stands and the local Sports Councillor Council, Ana García, followed the entire competition, encouraging all the participants along.

Afterwards she presented the prizes to the winners, which was in a cash form this year to avoid contact with the customary trophies. There was a good level of participation, too, from local athletes who took second place in both the male and female categories.

Ana was keen to thank all the athletes afterwards for attending, despite all the necessary inconveniences placed on both players and the public by keeping to anti-Covid-19 regulations.

She went on to commend them for their exemplary and responsible behaviour throughout the entire competition, encouraging them to continue coming along to this annual tournament.

Year upon year, it has proved to be an unmissable date on the summer sporting calendar, with increased participants and standards of play. She also took time to express appreciation for the efforts of the Municipal Paddle School, that over the years has been training and perfecting the skills of many local athletes.