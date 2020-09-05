Messi to stay with Barcelona





Well after all the nonsense and hype that we have been reading in recent weeks it finally seems as though Messi has decided to stay at the club for one more season, having previously said he was unilaterally ending his contract. Messi says it is because he cannot take Barça to court.

He said that he thought he was free to leave because, “the president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I stayed or not, now they cling to the fact that I did not notify them before 10 June, when we were still competing in La Liga as this awful coronavirus altered all the season.”

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is insisting Messi cannot leave without paying the €700 million buy-out clause, because Messi failed to end his contract by June 10. Messi says that with Barcelona refusing to back down he would need to take them to court to force his way out of the club, something he is not willing to do.