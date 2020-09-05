MAGNIFICENT 7!





Andrew Atkinson’s fromthehorsesmouth.info tips

Fancy Man (15-8), Love Is You (3-1), Zofferrelli (10-3), Top Rank (11-2), Favourite Moon (9-4), Dreamloper (9-2) and Enable (1-14) returned a magnificent seven winning selections by fromthehorsesmouth.info on Saturday.

John Gosden trained Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori, completed the magnificent seven at Kempton Park when winning the Unibet September Stakes, it being a 15th career win, and £10.1m prizemoney.

Richard Hannon jnr trained Fancy Man, ridden by Ryan Moore was successful at Haydock Park, Moore chalking up his 50th winner of the season.

Love Is You won at Ascot, Zoffarelli won at Kempton Park and James Tate trained Top Rank returned to the winning enclosure at Haydock Park.

Atkinson completed a Haydock Park treble, following Andrea Atzeni ridden Favourite Moon trained by William Haggas won the Class 2 Best Odds On The Betfair Handicap over 1m 6f.

“I don’t think the pace early on was particularly quick but he showed he’s got a good turn of foot,” said Zofferelli’s jockey Rob Hornby.

“He quickened up better than I thought and showed what a good horse he is,” added Hornby.

